Jon Gries has set the record straight on Aubrey Plaza's viral moment at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During the Sunday ceremony, Plaza, Gries and their other "White Lotus" co-stars came on stage to accept the award for best ensemble in a drama series, with F. Murray Abraham delivering the acceptance speech.

However, some viewers noticed that Plaza, who stood next to Meghann Fahy, Theo James and Will Sharpe, appeared "annoyed." Gries was seen touching Plaza's arm and whispering something into her ear. He presumably pointed out that she was about to suffer a wardrobe malfunction as she promptly adjusted her dress before turning her attention back to Abraham.

"[Aubrey Plaza] seemed REALLY pissed off... There was something really odd about her on stage with the 'White Lotus' team. She even exited the stage quick[ly] and alone rather than staying with the cast," one Twitter user pointed out.

"Aubrey Plaza [definitely] was on something and seemed annoyed/paranoid #SAGAwards," another suggested.

Better video of it. Aubrey Plaza def was on something and seemed annoyed/paranoid #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/wWGYGg6lyV — 🌊トーサー • 〔≡_≡〕 🌊 (@somegaveall) February 27, 2023

Addressing the viral moment, Gries, 65, revealed to Page Six that he told the "Parks and Rec" alum to "look to the front" as she was "being blocked by about 15 people."

"You might want to fix that first," he then added, referring to Plaza's underboob peeking out of her Michael Kors dress.

Gries explained that Plaza seemingly mouthed "Jesus Christ" after the interaction because she was "just being funny."

"I think what she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing," he told the outlet. "That's her humor — She has that dry, dead-pan wit; that's her biting wit."

Gries also shut down the rumors that Plaza, who is known for her stoic and deadpan demeanor, was irked by not having the chance to talk at the podium following their win. According to Gries, they already knew that Abraham would speak on their behalf.

"We wanted him to speak; we all wanted him to. He's F. Murray Abraham! He's a frigging legend," Gries said.

Gries shared that he texted Plaza about the viral exchange and that she assured him that she wasn't upset at all.

"You weren't really upset?" Gries texted his co-star, to which she replied, "No! Not at all!"

The "Napoleon Dynamite" actor further noted that Plaza partied with the rest of the cast at Chateau Marmont until 1:30 a.m. after the award show.

The actress was also photographed giggling and joking with her castmates backstage at the SAG Awards after receiving the award.