Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson quickly deleted an X post that stated that Democrats were united behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries while showing an old photo of him shaking hands with Sen. Cory Booker.

Jackson, or a member of his staff, made the post at 1:26 p.m. according to a screen captured by Politico reporter Nicholas Wu.

It was quickly deleted and replaced with another photo at 1:35 p.m. showing Jackson and Jeffries posing in front of American flags.

The posts came as all 215 House Democrats who voted for a new House Speaker for the 119th Congress supported Jeffries.

Three Republicans did not support Rep. Mike Johnson, leaving him with 216 votes to Jeffries's 215 votes. Despite having more than Jeffries, it was two short of the votes necessary to win the top roll in the House.

A second vote was expected to take place quickly.