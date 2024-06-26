A Manhattan judge on Tuesday modified the gag order on former President Donald Trump, allowing him to publicly comment on witnesses and jurors involved in the hush money criminal trial that resulted in his felony conviction.

However, the restrictions on discussing other individuals connected to the case remain until his sentencing on July 11, according to Associated Press.

Judge Juan M. Merchan's ruling comes just days before Trump's scheduled debate with President Joe Biden, clearing the way for the former president to resume public attacks on witnesses like his former lawyer Michael Cohen and porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Trump was convicted on May 30 of falsifying business records to conceal a potential sex scandal, marking the first criminal conviction of an ex-president.

In his five-page decision, Merchan said the original gag order was aimed to "protect the integrity of the judicial proceedings."

With the trial concluded and the jury discharged, Merchan found no reason to continue the protections for witnesses and jurors. However, he maintained a separate order prohibiting Trump and his lawyers from revealing the identities of individual jurors.

"There is ample evidence to justify continued concern for the jurors," Merchan wrote, while keeping in place the ban on commenting about court staffers, the prosecution team, and their families until sentencing.

This restriction ensures that these individuals can "perform their lawful duties free from threats, intimidation, harassment, and harm."

Trump is still allowed to comment on Judge Merchan and District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The former president's legal team had sought the complete removal of the gag order, arguing it restricted Trump's First Amendment rights. Trump has claimed the order hindered his ability to defend himself while his critics continued to attack him.

Despite the partial victory, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung criticized the ruling as "another unlawful decision by a highly conflicted judge," alleging it suppresses Trump's speech during a crucial presidential debate.

Cheung added that Trump and his lawyers would challenge the decision, arguing that parts of the gag order infringe on his rights to speak about the judge and President Biden's alleged influence on the prosecution.

Last week, Manhattan prosecutors urged Merchan to keep in place the gag order preventing Trump from making statements about jurors, prosecutors, and their family members, arguing threats against prosecutors have increased since the start of the trial.

In the filing, the Manhattan district attorney's office said it did not oppose lifting the portion of the gag order that blocked Trump from making statements about witnesses.