Former President Donald Trump's legal team is actively seeking to lift a limited gag order imposed in his New York hush money case. The order, which prohibits Trump from discussing witnesses and jurors involved in the proceedings, has become a focal point of contention.

Trump's lawyers argue that the gag order unfairly restricts his ability to defend himself publicly, especially against criticisms from political opponents such as President Joe Biden, actor Robert DeNiro, and others involved in the case, ABC News reported.

The dispute escalated following Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records linked to payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Despite the guilty verdict, Trump's legal team asserts that ongoing restrictions on his speech violate his constitutional rights and are unnecessary now that the trial has concluded. They emphasize that Trump should be allowed to freely respond to attacks and assertions made against him, particularly in the context of the upcoming presidential election cycle.

In response, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has argued that maintaining the gag order until Trump's sentencing in July is crucial to preserve the integrity of the trial process. Judge Juan Merchan, overseeing the case, has yet to make a final decision on whether to lift or uphold the gag order.

Meanwhile, recent developments in the gun trial involving President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, have underscored stark contrasts in how both political figures have navigated their legal challenges. Hunter Biden's recent conviction on gun charges has been met with a notably restrained response from the Biden administration, emphasizing respect for judicial independence despite political ramifications, the CNN reported.