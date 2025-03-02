A federal judge has blocked President Trump's attempt to remove the head of a watchdog agency.

Hampton Dellinger will, for now, continue to lead the Office of Special Counsel, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled, according to the Associated Press. The issue is now likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Dellinger was appointed by President Biden in 2024. Dellinger's agency investigates whistleblower claims.

Among the agency's duties is protecting federal employees who point out wrongdoings from retaliation. Dellinger's term was for five years, and in his lawsuit, he pointed out that he could only be removed for "inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office."

"The Special Counsel is supposed to withstand the winds of political change and help ensure that no government servant of either party becomes the subject of prohibited employment practices or faces reprisals for calling out wrongdoing—by holdovers from a previous administration or by officials of the new one," Jackson wrote in her decision.

Dellinger sued the Trump administration after being fired on Feb. 7. The network noted that the Delllinger decision comes as several lawsuits related to Trump administration firings are pending. The U.S. Supreme Court previously ruled in favor of pausing Dellinger's dismissal as legal issues were considered.

In his role, Dellinger has been challenging the Trump administration's firing of probationary federal employees. Dellinger has questioned the legality of some of the administration's moves to try and reduce the federal workforce, CBS News reported.

"I'm glad and grateful to see the court confirm the importance and legality of the job protections Congress afforded my position," Dellinger said in a statement on Saturday. "My efforts to protect federal employees generally, and whistleblowers in particular, from unlawful treatment will continue."

