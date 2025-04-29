The Trump administration pardoned the son of a wealthy socialite just days after he was sentenced to jail time by a federal judge who told him that his family's wealth was not a "Get Out Of Jail Free Card".

Palm Beach Gardens health care executive Paul Walczak was pardoned by the Trump administration after being convicted of tax evasion. According to prosecutors, he funneled $10.9 million worth of payroll taxes from the paychecks of medical personnel, then using the money to finance his personal extravagant lifestyle.

According to U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra, pardoning Walczak "reinforces the perception that the rich get away with it and the poor go to prison."

Defense Attorney Dennis Kainen defended him by stating that Walczak worked "really, really hard" to repay the money he owed in federal taxes, reported The Palm Beach Post.

"I'm glad he did that, and I'm going to consider it," said Marra, appointed to the bench in 2002 by former president George W. Bush. "But it's just not a 'Get Out of Jail Free' card."

Walczak was sentenced to 18 months in prison and told to turn himself in within 90 days. However, Trump privately pardoned him 12 days after the conviction.

He headed a variety of health companies, including NuVista, Palm Health Partners, FW Healthcare Investors and PHP Employment Services, or PHPES. PHPES had over 600 employees and handled payroll worth more than $6 million per quarter.

Walczak is the son of Republican donor Betsy Fago, who is a veteran donor for the Republican Party and has hosted many fundraisers for the GOP at her Jupiter mansion.

