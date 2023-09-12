KEY POINTS Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) were performers and first-time winners at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The two fourth-generation boy groups joined BTS and BLACKPINK as the only K-Pop groups to perform at the VMAs

TXT's "Sugar Rush Ride" earned the group two nominations and one win at this year's MTV VMAs

Fourth-generation K-Pop boy groups Stray Kids and TXT took home their first MTV Video Music Awards wins Tuesday ET for their songs "S-Class" and "Sugar Rush Ride," respectively.

Aside from performing live on the 2023 MTV VMAs stage, Stray Kids and TXT were nominees for the Best K-Pop category with their songs "S-Class" and "Sugar Rush Ride." They competed against "Girls" by aespa, "Pink Venom" by BLACKPINK, "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY and "Super" by SEVENTEEN.

Stray Kids' "S-Class" was announced the winner by sisters and social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. As though they couldn't believe what they heard, the eight-member group paused before leaving their seats to receive their award.

Bang Chan, Stray Kids' leader, and his bandmate Felix gave their acceptance speech, thanking their label, JYP Division 1, Republic Records and their fans – more popularly known as STAYs – for their support.

Aside from expressing their gratitude, they also shared that they have more to show as a group that STAYs can look forward to in the future.

And the #VMA for PUSH Performance of the Year goes to... @TXT_Members 🚀



CONGRATS on taking home your first moonperson!!! pic.twitter.com/0GT8U8btqI — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2023

Meanwhile, TXT won one out of the two nominations the group received. The five-member boy group was announced the winner of the PUSH Performance of the Year category with its song "Sugar Rush Ride," beating Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez, JVKE, Flo Milli, Reneé Rapp, Sam Ryder, Armani White, FLETCHER, Ice Spice, FLO and Lauren Spencer-Smith.

"We remember how excited we were to become MTV's PUSH artists. We wanted to show who we are and our music [to] lots of people," Huening Kai said in his speech after thanking the fans who showed their support and voted for them.

"Tonight is a night we'll remember forever. Thank you, MOA," added his bandmate Beomgyu. The other TXT members, Yeonjun, Soobin and Taehyun, also expressed their gratitude with a short and simple "Thank you."

"S-Class" brought 26 music show wins for the group from "Inkigayo," "Music Bank," "Show Champion," "THE SHOW" and "M COUNTDOWN."

It also marked Stray Kids' first appearance on Billboard's Digital Songs Sales chart, debuting at No. 22 on the 50-spot chart with over 26,000 copies sold in its first week, according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, TXT's "Sugar Rush Ride," the title track of the group's fifth mini-album, "The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

The song also debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Bubbling Hot 100 chart and entered Billboard's Digital Song Sales, Glocal Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts at No. 15, No. 30 and No. 44, respectively, per Soompi.

TXT and Stray Kids will join BTS and BLACKPINK as the only kpop groups that performed at the VMAs. pic.twitter.com/y8tz7SmFz5 — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) August 31, 2023

Aside from being first-time MTV VMAs winners, the two fourth-generation K-Pop boy groups now join BTS and BLACKPINK as the only K-Pop artists to perform at the MTV VMAs.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.