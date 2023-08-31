KEY POINTS TXT is included in the new batch of artists revealed to perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The group has been nominated in two categories for this year's awards show

The five-member K-Pop boy group will perform at the Video Music Awards on Sept. 12

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is included in the latest batch of performers announced to perform at this year's MTV VMAs, alongside American singer-rappers Doja Cat and Lil Wayne, Brazilian singer Anitta and American singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini.

According to Billboard, TXT will debut a new single at the event. The group will also team up with Anitta for what MTV said will make them "the first K-Pop band to perform a genre-blending collaboration on the show."

There are no specific details yet on what song TXT and Anitta will perform on stage together.

The group's song "Sugar Rush Ride" will be competing against "S-Class" by Stray Kids, "Girls" by aespa, "Pink Venom" by BLACKPINK, "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY and "Super" by SEVENTEEN in the Best K-Pop category of the Video Music Awards this year.

The same song is nominated for the PUSH Performance of the Year award, per The Korea Times, earning the group two nominations for this year's MTV VMAs.

The award recognizes the most outstanding artist selected for MTV's PUSH campaign, where TXT was the campaign's featured artist in April.

TXT will be competing against Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez, JVKE, Flo Milli, Reneé Rapp, Sam Ryder, Armani White, FLETCHER, Ice Spice, FLO and Lauren Spencer-Smith for the PUSH Performance of the Year award.

"Sugar Rush Ride" by TXT is the title track of the group's fifth mini-album, "The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION."

MTV VMAs previously announced the first batch of performers for the awards show, which included K-Pop group Stray Kids, American pop veteran Demi Lovato, Colombian superstar Karol G and Italian rock band Måneskin.

Aside from being nominated in the Best K-Pop category this year, the two fourth-generation K-Pop boy groups will join BTS and BLACKPINK as the only K-Pop artists to perform at the MTV VMAs.

In 2020, BTS performed at the MTV VMAs for the first time with its hit single, "Dynamite," marking the song's TV debut, per South China Morning Post.

Meanwhile, in 2022, BLACKPINK prepared a special stage for the awards show, making it the first K-Pop girl group ever to perform at the MTV VMAs, per Koreaboo.

To promote the group's upcoming performance at the VMAs, TXT members Taehyun and Huening Kai, whom MOAs – TXT's fans – also call "Tyunning" together, uploaded a video on TikTok dancing to the "Rock With Me" TikTok audio.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.