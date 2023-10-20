KEY POINTS BTS' Jungkook has been active on TikTok

Jungkook has been pretty active on TikTok over the past months, interacting with ARMYs and liking video dance covers of his tracks such as "Seven" and "3D." But some fans seemed to think he went overboard with his recent online activity.

An unnamed netizen took to an online forum site in South Korea to express their concern over how the 26-year-old BTS member has been liking daring videos and following alleged sexy influencers on the platform. The user wrote in the post, "Look at the TikTokers that BTS Jungkook liked and followed on TikTok. Have you given up on being an idol, Jungkook? What is this? Why are you deleting your Instagram and doing this on TikTok?"

The user also included screenshots of the videos and profiles of the influencers.

The netizen added a post from some of Jungkook's supporters, calling him out for his recent actions and asking him to protect his image as a "celebrity." Others suggested that if he were to continue doing so, it would be best to keep his following and likes private on TikTok. The post has since sparked a debate online over Jungkook's actions.

"Jeon Jung-gook doesn't seem to fit the image of Bangtan. He seems like an old, trouble-making idol," one user criticized the K-Pop star.

Another commented, "Wow, it seems like he has a cheap image with no sense of luxury."

Despite the backlash, however, some fans came to Jungkook's defense, explaining that the singer-dancer has just been actively liking videos of TikTok users dancing to his solo singles.

Some even mentioned that with his "level" of popularity, he has the right to do anything he wants without worrying about public opinion.

"He actually liked so many fan videos because they're challenges. You must've really been starving for controversies," one user wrote, while another commented, "This is a list of things Jungkook clicked like. They are all 3D dance challenges, and most of the content in the text is something Jungkook didn't even click like," adding a screenshot of the singer's recently liked videos.

"Among Jungkook's likes, there are some elderly people. What are they saying? 99% of them are videos related to the '3D' challenge, and those TikTokers are uploading hundreds of other videos. That's their own opinion. Why are they making it up and pretending that Jungkook has clicked likes on all of them?" a third user said.

"Honestly, at the level of Jungkook, he can now do whatever he wants without worrying about what anyone thinks," a fourth user opined.

Though Jungkook has yet to address the incident, the K-Pop sensation is known for his unbothered personality and clapping back at hate comments in the most mature way possible.

Earlier this month, during a listening party for the release of his latest hit "3D" via Stationhead, Jungkook came across a negative comment that read, "Looking into other idol groups," according to Pinkvilla.

He bravely answered, "Have you been checking out other idol groups? Haha, that's absolutely okay! You have the freedom to do that. I really appreciate those who support me. But there are also many people who don't like me. Everyone here is my fan, so you all like me. But I do have people who don't like me. I live my life knowing that and just accepting it as a reality."

Following his comment, he further revealed that he didn't pay a lot of attention to the hate and wasn't bothered.