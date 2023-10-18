KEY POINTS The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber previously collaborated on the 2021 song "Stay"

The collaboration between BTS' Jungkook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee will be released on Friday

BTS' Jungkook sang a live cover of Bieber and LAROI's song "Stay" in a past V Live

When BTS' Jungkook went on a singing spree in a V Live in 2021, he sang a cover of "Stay" – a collaboration song between The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – and some fans wondered what a Jungkook-Bieber collab would be like.

On Thursday, Jungkook Charts shared that Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber was credited as one of the songwriters of "Too Much" – Jungkook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee's collaboration track set to be released this Friday at 8 a.m. KST.

So far, Justin Bieber's songwriting credit to a track featuring Jungkook is the "closest" ARMYs – BTS fans – could get to a Jungkook-Bieber collaboration for now.

Justin Bieber is credited as one of “Too Much” songwriters. pic.twitter.com/5lv2VMPrqn — Jungkook Charts (@chartjungkook) October 18, 2023

"I am so close to getting [a] JustinKook collab," one fan tweeted, while another said, "First, a songwriting credit. Next, a collaboration. We are getting closer to a Jungkook X Justin Bieber banger happening."

"[This is] the only collab I want to see because we know how much JK admired JB since his teenage years. I love their mutual respect," another one commented.

A fourth fan stated, "Are you telling me that JK is going to sing a song written by one of his [favorite] artists,[whom] he has listened to for years even before he debuted? My baby is living his best life."

On Oct. 8, The Kid LAROI confirmed that he was collaborating with the "Golden Maknae" of BTS with an Instagram photo update. The Australian singer-songwriter and rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of him with Jungkook and captioned his post with, "me & JK ✌️🥹🖤🔜 #toomuch," confirming the previous collaboration speculations.

A few days later, he uploaded a short teaser clip showing Jungkook and British rapper Central Cee. In the clip, each of them was bopping to a snippet of the "Too Much" instrumental.

The Kid LAROI also announced that the song was already available for pre-order, and the album would be released in November.

On Thursday, The Kid LAROI dropped the official teaser for the "Too Much" music video on his social media accounts.

“TOO MUCH” feat. JUNG KOOK & CENTRAL CEE 🖤



THURSDAY 7PM NYC

FRIDAY 12AM LONDON

FRIDAY 8AM SEOUL

FRIDAY 10AM SYDNEYhttps://t.co/hXKM2686Nv pic.twitter.com/2hkRZS8lr6 — charlton (@thekidlaroi) October 18, 2023

"Too Much" with Jungkook and Central Cee can be pre-ordered and pre-saved ahead of its Friday release.

It will be out on Friday at 8 a.m. KST.

In other news, BTS' Jungkook is scheduled to release his highly-anticipated solo debut album "Golden" on Nov. 3.

According to BigHit Music, "Golden" is an album inspired by Jungkook's golden moments as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS and as a solo artist.

Watch the throwback to Jungkook's cover of Justin Bieber and The KID Laroi's "Stay" here: