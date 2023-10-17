KEY POINTS NewJeans, FIFTY FIFTY and BTS' Jungkook have the most streams by K-Pop artists per week on Spotify

Rookie groups NewJeans and FIFTY FIFTY achieved such a feat less than a year since their debut

Jungkook currently surpassed 900 million streams on Spotify with "Seven"

Several K-Pop groups and soloists returned with new music in 2023, which also charted at the top of major music charts in South Korea and internationally. But only three artists stood out the most on Spotify, having the most number of streams in weeks.

Twitter user @AboutMusicYT — popular for giving the latest updates and news on the K-entertainment industry — dropped its list of most-streamed songs by K-Pop artists per week on the music streaming giant so far. Three K-Pop acts dominated the list — NewJeans, FIFTY FIFTY and BTS member Jungkook.

Most streamed songs by kpop artists each week on Spotify in 2023:



Week 1: NewJeans - Ditto

Week 2: NewJeans - Ditto

Week 3: NewJeans - Ditto

Week 4: NewJeans - Ditto

Week 5: NewJeans - Ditto

Week 6: NewJeans - OMG

Week 7: NewJeans - OMG

Week 8: NewJeans - OMG

Week 9: NewJeans -... pic.twitter.com/1Z2r94T3xN — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) October 16, 2023

From week No. 1 to 11, rookie superstars NewJeans dominated Spotify with two of its releases, "Ditto" and "OMG." The former was considered the group's first digital single, which was pre-released in December 2022 ahead of its single album, "OMG."

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein's streak was ended by BTS member Jimin's "Set Me Free Pt." and "Like Crazy — released in March as part of the latter's solo debut album, "FACE." Jimin's record, however, lasted for only two weeks before he was intercepted by BLACKPINK Jisoo's solo debut single, "Flower."

FIFTY FIFTY also had an impressive run on Spotify, having the most number of streams for nine weeks straight. The four-member female group may have been fairly new in the industry, but thanks to its hit track "Cupid," it instantly skyrocketed to fame. Breaking its nine-week run was BTS' "Take Two" but only after a week FIFTY FIFTY continued to dominate the platform.

Upon reaching week No. 29, another artist emerged on Spotify, and it's none other than Jungkook. His debut single, "Seven" featuring American rapper Latto," took the music industry by storm. It was originally released in three versions: Clean, Explicit, and Instrumental. The track dominated Spotify for 12 weeks.

Jungkook also made history as the first K-Pop solo artist to debut at No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top Song Chart and the first-ever male artist to surpass 15 million first-day streams with a new song, according to Soompi.

As of late, "Seven" has surpassed 800 million streams on the platform in less than 100 hundred days, beating the record of Miley Cyrus' "Flower," which took about 93 days total.