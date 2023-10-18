KEY POINTS Jungkook has set another Spotify record

His summer track 'Seven' alone has 926 million streams

The BTS member's solo album is set to drop on Nov. 3

Jungkook has set another record!

The golden maknae of the global sensation BTS has etched his name in the annals of music history by becoming the first K-pop soloist to record over 2 billion streams on Spotify in a single calendar year.

The 25-year-old idol, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, has been an integral part of the K-pop group's success. However, it is his solo work that has now captured the hearts of music fans around the world.

Jungkook sets a new all-time record on Spotify as he becomes the first K-pop soloist ever to cross 2 billion streams in a single calendar year on the platform. He achieves this incredible feat before his album release. pic.twitter.com/jyPxRh1MID — Jungkook Charts (@chartjungkook) October 18, 2023

The great success of Jungkook's summer track "Seven," breaking existing records and setting new ones, has catapulted his solo artist status. "Seven" even holds the title of Billboard's No. 1 global song of the summer for 2023.

Jung Kook’s “Seven” featuring @Latto is Billboard’s No. 1 global song of the summer for 2023. 🏆



Billboard breaks it down: https://t.co/RxgM8fHxMv pic.twitter.com/kF6boKk83M — billboard (@billboard) September 7, 2023

The explicit version of the track alone has over 926 million streams on Spotify as of writing. This, coupled with other hit singles like "Euphoria," "My Time," and "3D," solidified him as a soloist to be reckoned with.

Jungkook has now surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify in October. He’s the first K-pop act to cross that mark this month. pic.twitter.com/2UBg9LAfnx — Jungkook Charts (@chartjungkook) October 18, 2023

This remarkable feat comes just weeks before the release of his highly anticipated solo album, "Golden," set to drop on Nov. 3.

Jungkook now joins massive names in the music industry with over 2 billion Spotify streams, including Drake, Justin Bieber, Eminem, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

This milestone also reflects the unwavering support of ARMYs, BTS' dedicated fanbase, that continues to drive the seven members' success.

It also underscores the power of streaming platforms in shaping the modern music landscape. Spotify, the world's leading music streaming service, has been pivotal in giving artists a global stage to reach their audience directly, transcending geographical boundaries.

📊#Jungkook's "Seven" has once again the Most streamed song on Spotify counter yesterday!



#1 Jungkook #Seven - 6,500,886

#2 Bad Bunny Monaco - 6,159,245 pic.twitter.com/t69ILdo6FB — BTS Charts News (@btschartsxnews) October 18, 2023

Jungkook's 2 billion streams in 2023 not only establish him as a soloist but also reflect the enduring popularity of K-pop on the global stage. The genre's worldwide appeal has seen K-pop acts making history time and again, with artists like BTS, BLACKPINK, and now Jungkook, continually smashing records.

With Jungkook's upcoming album just a few sleeps away, and an upcoming collaboration with Kid Laroi (and Justin Bieber?), it won't be long before JK sets another record. Fans will only have to wait and see.