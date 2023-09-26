KEY POINTS Jungkook is set to release his new single "3D" featuring Jack Harlow

BigHit Music released the track's cover art, concept photos and teaser videos

Fans criticized the single's cover art, calling it "ugly"

BTS member Jungkook previously announced that he would release a new single titled "3D." But some fans — known as ARMYs — appeared unimpressed by some of the upcoming release's media content.

During the 27-year-old South Korean artist's stint at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York City, he unveiled a cryptic clip that said "Jungkook" and "3D," sparking a discussion on whether or not he was releasing new music.

BigHit Music immediately addressed the clip and announced via Weverse that Jungkook would be releasing a digital solo single in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow.

Since then, video teasers and concept photos for the futuristic-themed comeback have been released on social media. The K-Pop sensation could be seen donning different hip-hop styles against a white or gray backdrop.

But what caught the attention of the fans was the single's cover art, which had a rather simple design compared to the impressive media content so far. The "3D" album cover has a light blue color scheme with a seemingly ombre effect. It also features the title of the track and the names of Jungkook and Harlow typed in bold fonts.

An online debate has since sparked on a famous South Korean online forum site, where some claimed it was the "worst" album cover to ever exist. Others also compared them to albums released in earlier eras, including BigBang and 2NE1's first mini-albums.

"It's ugly as hell and low effort, and that's okay? You don't have [an] excuse BigHit's lazy a—s," one user commented.

Another wrote, "It seriously freaking sucks. But because it's Jungkook's album, it's even more upsetting... I know that it will be a hit, but I [want to] see a pretty cover."

"Ugh... I don't think it's the worst I've ever seen, but it's indeed bad. The color and font are all tacky," a third user stated.

"The quality looks like it was done by an office worker, not a design team. Does it look like the [PowerPoint] cover of a college student's assignment?" a fourth user suggested, while another claimed, "I feel like it would have been better if Jungkook had done it himself."

But some fans came to Jungkook's defense.

"Now, saying it's the worst album cover in history is a reach. First of all, because it's not even an album cover, this [is] the cover of a single being released. Is it low effort and boring? Totally. But it's the worst in history? [Be for real]," a fan said.

Another commented, "It's just a single, why do people care that much [about] how the cover looks?"

"It's a single, not an album... in any case, as long as I like the song, I don't care about the design," a third user added.

"Why do they care so much? It's literally a single digital release, not an album. It doesn't even look bad. Obviously, when [Jungkook] releases his mini album later this year, the cover will have more substance to it... jeez," a fourth user commented.

"3D" will hit the music streaming platforms on Friday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. KST.