KEY POINTS BigHit Music dropped concept photos for Jungkook's "3D" collaboration with Jack Harlow

The BTS member will release his second solo single on Friday

The K-Pop idol rocked a hip-hop-inspired outfit in the photos

BTS member Jungkook is set to return with a new solo single in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow, and more teasers for the collaboration just dropped online.

On Sunday, BigHit Music unveiled a new set of concept photos for the duo's collaboration, called "3D," which featured the 26-year-old South Korean artist in a hip-hop-inspired outfit against a white-and-silver themed background. This was the second set of photos, titled "2D," released only hours after the first set.

The teaser came after the agency announced that Jungkook will release a new digital single featuring Harlow via Weverse. The statement read, "We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jung Kook's digital single '3D (feat. Jack Harlow).'"

It continued, "[Jungkook's] second solo single, '3D (feat. Jack Harlow),' is a Pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions." The track is going to feature a more "mature side" to the singer while Harlow will bring in his unique style or rap, giving more spice to the song.

BigHit also released several video teasers for "3D," though they focused more on the concept. It was unclear, however, if the backtrack used in the videos sampled the tune of the track or was only intended for the trailer.

Jungkook made his upcoming project known during his stint at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, held at Central Park's Great Lawn in New York City, U.S. At the end of his set, a cryptic clip played on the screen, showing the words, "Jungkook" and "3D." The crowd erupted in cheers while the video played.

Jungkook teases new single titled '3D' during his Global Citizen set. pic.twitter.com/xZwgLS4owx — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 23, 2023

"3D" will mark the singer-dancer's second solo single since the release of "Seven" featuring American female rapper Latto in July.

The previous track instantly became a hit, charting on three major music charts on Billboard simultaneously. It has also dominated social media platforms, such as TikTok, where over 1 million users used the "Clean Version" in their videos, while about 304,000 used the "Explicit Version."

Jungkook is also expected to release a new album in November, though details about the record are still unclear. But while fans — known as ARMYs — wait for the highly anticipated album, they could first listen to "3D" once it drops on all music streaming platforms on Friday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. KST.