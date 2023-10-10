KEY POINTS BigHit Music announced the release of Jungkook's solo debut album, "Golden," earlier this month

The album details and inclusions were revealed alongside the start of the album pre-order

The three versions of Jungkook's "Golden" album come in green, off-white and blue, all with gold trim

Some ARMYs – BTS fans – suspect that the design of Jungkook's solo debut album "Golden" was inspired by the Scotch whiskey brand Johnnie Walker, which some think is one of the "Golden Maknae" of BTS' favorite alcohols.

On Oct. 4, a day after the announcement of the release of "Golden," album pre-orders started. The album details and inclusions were also revealed, along with the different special events for the fans purchasing Jungkook's solo debut album.

After seeing the look and design of the three versions of Jungkook's album, which come in green, off-white and blue – all with classy gold trims – for "Shine," "Solid" and "Substance," respectively, some fans noticed their resemblance to Johnnie Walker's whiskey bottles.

Pre-order #JungKook (@bts_bighit)

Solo Album [GOLDEN]



The youngest member of #BTS is here with his solo album!✨

Don't miss out on the special pre-order events prepared by Weverse Shop for Jung Kook🤗



📀#WeverseShop GLOBAL Special Events

1⃣ Pre-order Exclusive Special Gifts

2⃣… pic.twitter.com/NUQ4Zj5aDx — Weverse Shop (@weverseshop) October 4, 2023

One fan even made a TikTok video about it with the text, "Oh god, bro. I think Jungkook was inspired by his favorite whiskey for 'Golden's' covers."

The video has since gone viral with over 266,100 views on the video-sharing platform, generating over 63,200 hearts and 400 comments.

According to some fans, the color, gold border and overall design of "Shine," "Solid" and "Substance" are very similar to the design of the bottles of Johnnie Walker's Green Label, Blue Label and Gold Label.

"It's a very Jungkook thing to do," commented one fan, while another said, "[This] actually makes sense."

"The whiskey lowkey has good colors," commented another fan. A fourth user quipped, "It's his world, and we're just living in it."

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that Jungkook has been drinking some Johnnie Walker whiskey during his Weverse Live and commented, "Ooooo I think you got something. He was drinking some yesterday in his live [broadcast] too."

"Is that why he was basically shooting a commercial with that bottle on his live [broadcast]?" claimed another.

Jungkook humming & making the black label bottle dance with the beat of The Astronaut 😂pic.twitter.com/9NJmLTikws — skye⁷ (@onlyforseokjini) October 4, 2023

During one of his most recent live broadcasts on Weverse, Jungkook was humming and playfully making a Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle dance with his bandmate Jin's song "The Astronaut" as the background music.

As of press time, there is no confirmation whether Johnnie Walker really inspired the design of Jungkook's "Golden" album.

In other news, BigHit Music dropped the promotion schedule for Jungkook's solo debut album last Thursday.

Jungkook's three concept photos for his "Golden" album were posted last Friday. A solo concert in Seoul was also announced Sunday on Weverse. "Jungkook 'GOLDEN' Live On Stage" is scheduled to take place on Nov. 20 at Jangchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul.

This Friday, the youngest BTS member will promote his upcoming solo album on KBS2 Music Bank.

His Music Bank schedule will be followed by the reveal of "Golden's" tracklist and main track poster on Oct. 16 and 17, at midnight KST, respectively.