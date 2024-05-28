The trial of former President Donald Trump entered its final phase Tuesday as both the prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments. After six weeks of testimony from over 20 witnesses, the jury is set to deliberate on whether Trump is guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass defended the credibility of key witness Michael Cohen, asserting that Cohen's testimony was corroborated by text messages, emails, and phone records. Steinglass urged jurors to reject the defense's attacks on Cohen's character, emphasizing the consistency of his statements, ABC News reported.

In contrast, Trump's lead attorney, Todd Blanche, argued that Cohen is untrustworthy, calling him the "greatest liar of all time." Blanche maintained that Trump did not commit a crime and that the records in question were accurate. He emphasized that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Trump is accused of directing Cohen to make the payment to Daniels to prevent her from going public about an alleged affair, which Trump denies. The prosecution alleges that Trump falsely labeled reimbursements to Cohen as legal fees during his presidency to hide the payment.

Blanche argued that the reimbursements were for legitimate legal services and that Cohen acted independently. He also questioned the prosecution's decision not to call Trump's sons, Eric and Don Jr., as witnesses, suggesting their testimony could have been exculpatory.

Steinglass countered by highlighting testimony from David Pecker, former CEO of the National Enquirer's parent company. Pecker testified about a "catch and kill" scheme to suppress negative stories about Trump, which Steinglass used to bolster the prosecution's case.

As per CBS News, the judge will instruct the jury before deliberations begin, likely on Wednesday. The outcome will hinge on whether jurors believe Trump knowingly falsified business records to influence the 2016 election.