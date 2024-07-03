KEY POINTS Doggett said the Party should call on Biden to "give the ultimate sacrifice" of withdrawing

$NOOSUM climbed to the Top 9 spot on CoinGecko's top ranks for PolitiFi memecoins Tuesday night

$KAMA skyrocketed by more than 126% in the last 24 hours in the backdrop of a weeklong 430% rally

The PolitiFi memecoin battle is in full swing ahead of the presidential elections in November, and a dark horse has risen to the ranks alongside one token's flight to the moon.

The climb of two Democratic politicians-themed memecoins -- $KAMA and $NOOSUM -- came after a representative in the Democratic Party urged incumbent President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential race.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas on Tuesday became the first House Democratic representative to call on Biden to let someone else from the Party duke it out against Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

Doggett, a long-time Democrat, explained in an interview with NBC News that he had to "speak up" after watching the first U.S. presidential debate last week. He reiterated that he knows Biden will "put the country first – I know Trump would never do that." He also clarified that he came out "with a heavy heart," considering how the 81-year-old president is a "very good man who served and devoted his life to public service."

However, he believes the time has come to "call on him to give the ultimate sacrifice of saying that he will step aside because that's the best way to save our country, our democracy from autocracy."

As news of his statement emerged, the PolitiFi (political finance) memecoin space moved, and two specific tokens made a statement Tuesday night.

Kamala Horris ($KAMA), the token based on Vice President Kamala Harris, skyrocketed by 126.2% in the last 24 hours. The memecoin has already been on a significant rally over the past week, climbing by 430% in the last seven days.

The popular $MAGAPEPE coin wasn't even close to $KAMA's performance throughout the past week, seeing an increase of over 222%, and a 24-hour rally of 36.7%.

Gabin Noosum ($NOOSUM), a new parody memecoin on the Solana blockchain based on Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, rose to the ranks Tuesday night, climbing to the 9th spot in CoinGecko's Top 10 PolitiFi memecoins based on market value. $NOOSUM logged a 7.3% spike in the last 24 hours.

Tuesday night's data also showed that majority of Trump-themed memecoins were in the red, including Top 2 MAGA ($TRUMP) and Top 3 MAGA Hat ($MAGA). Biden-themed Jeo Boden ($BODEN) didn't do great either, slumping by more than 26% in the past day.

$KAMA has been on a spectacular rally in recent days, including last week's performance when it skyrocketed by 265% in the week of the presidential debate. Rep. Doggett refused to drop a name when asked directly if he thinks Harris could become a replacement for Biden in the race.

Meanwhile, the White House continues to push back against concerns over the president's age and health – whether he was still fit to run for presidency. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that while the debate was a "bad night" for the president, he "knows" how to bounce back.