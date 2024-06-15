Vice President Kamala Harris announced over $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine during a conference in Switzerland on Saturday. The conference was organized with the goal of outlining initial steps towards achieving peace in Ukraine.

Harris made the announcement at the Ukraine peace summit in Lucerne, Switzerland, where she held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

According to Reuters, Harris, during the bilateral meeting with Zelenskiy, said, "This war remains an utter failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. It is in our interest to uphold international norms."

The $1.5 billion includes $500 million in new funding allocated for energy assistance, along with the redirection of $324 million from previously announced funds towards emergency energy infrastructure repairs and other essential needs in Ukraine, as confirmed by the vice president's office.

More than $379 million from the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development will be directed towards assisting millions of people affected by the war, including refugees.

The announcement followed a deal reached on Thursday by President Biden and leaders from the wealthiest democratic nations to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan this year, backed by frozen Russian assets. This agreement underscores a resolute commitment to counter Russia's invasion, according to U.S. officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urging allies to provide increased assistance as Moscow has stepped up attacks recently in the Kharkiv area. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Swiss officials hosting the conference stated that over 50 heads of state and government, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were expected to attend the gathering at the Bürgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne. Alongside many Western leaders, the presidents of Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Kenya, and Somalia participated, while Russia notably did not attend, reported NBC News.

China, aligned with Russia, has chosen not to participate in the conference, alongside many other nations preoccupied with pressing domestic and international issues amidst what is described as Europe's most deadly conflict since World War II. Beijing emphasizes that any effective peace process must include both Russia and Ukraine, and has put forward its own proposals for achieving peace in the region.