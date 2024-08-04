In order to finalize her prospective new running mate, Kamala Harris is meeting with leading contenders for the position on Sunday.

According to The New York Times, multiple people spoke on the condition of anonymity confirming that Harris is scheduled to meet with at least three prominent candidates on Sunday at her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington. These candidates are Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, and Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania.

Reportedly, she had met Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for 90 minutes on Friday.

The in-person interview, referred to as a "chemistry test," is the last phase of the search process, but Harris is anticipated to place a great deal of value on it. She frequently prioritises building a personal rapport with her staff and advisers, according to aides and associates.

According to Reuters, Harris could make her announcement as early as Monday, ahead of her first public appearance alongside the vice presidential candidate on Tuesday in Philadelphia. Additionally, individuals familiar with the preparations told Reuters that the Harris campaign is preparing a social media statement that will feature the two.

Kelly and Shapiro had been considered front-runners during her shortened nomination process, which started with the screening of roughly a dozen names. Some, like Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, who is close to Harris from their time spent together as state solicitors general but has openly withdrawn from consideration, have voiced concerns about frequently travelling outside of the state if Cooper were to be on the national Democratic ticket.

Kelly is a senator from a swing state who has a strong background and moderate views on immigration that could help Democrats sidestep a contentious situation.

Pennsylvania is arguably a must-win state, where Shapiro has widespread popularity. However, he has come under fire from the left for his backing of Israel and how he handled student protests against the Gaza War, particularly from pro-Palestinian activists.

Even among Democrats, Walz is still relatively a new face, but progressives have recently come to love him for his folksy criticism of former President Donald J. Trump on cable news.

As President Joe Biden withdrew from the race last month, one of the most important choices Harris will make in her political career is selecting a running partner for her hastily assembled campaign to oppose Donald Trump on November 5.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, President Joe Biden said that he had discussed with Senator Harris her quest for a running partner. However, when questioned about the attributes she ought to consider in a running mate, the president overtly declined.

Before leaving for the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden remarked, "I'll let her work that out," on the White House's South Lawn.

Prior to Harris and her new running companion embarking on a cross-country tour with a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, the Harris campaign has stated that it will make its announcement.