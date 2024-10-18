A new poll conducted by the Hispanic Federation and Latino Victory Project from October 2 to 10, 2024, reveals insights into Latino voters' perspectives across key battleground states as the election approaches. The survey, which included 1,900 respondents from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Florida, shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading in voter intentions with 54%, while Donald Trump garners 33%, and 9% remain completely undecided.

Among the Latino electorate, 71% are almost certain they will vote in November, with in-person voting on Election Day being the most preferred method (44%), followed by early in-person voting (30%) and vote-by-mail (26%).

The data indicates growing interest in the election, with 60% of respondents expressing increased enthusiasm due to Harris's candidacy. Voter engagement is high, with 35% of respondents following election news daily, and 39% checking updates a few times per week.

The survey highlights economic concerns as the top priority, with 60% of respondents citing the cost of living and inflation as the most pressing issues. Jobs and the economy (38%) and housing affordability (32%) also rank highly. Additionally, social issues such as abortion rights (24%) and gun violence (20%) are significant concerns, alongside immigration and U.S.-Mexico border issues (17%).

Approval ratings for political figures vary, with 51% approving of President Joe Biden's performance. Opinions on Donald Trump are less favorable, with 56% expressing disapproval. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, enjoys 61% favorability, while 34% view her unfavorably.

Regarding campaign outreach, 64% of Latino voters reported being contacted by political campaigns or organizations encouraging voter participation. Democrats led these efforts, reaching 68% of those contacted, while Republicans reached 49%. Contact methods included text messages (33%), phone calls (20%), and door-to-door canvassing (15%). Outreach efforts varied across states, with higher engagement reported in places like Pennsylvania (77%) and Wisconsin (80%).

Both Trump and Harris have intensified their efforts to win over Latino voters, a key demographic in swing states. Harris has focused on outreach initiatives addressing economic issues, immigration reform, and healthcare access, aiming to connect with the community's concerns. Meanwhile, Trump's campaign has emphasized border security and economic opportunities, targeting regions with larger conservative-leaning Latino populations, such as Florida, to solidify support.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump tried to strike a friendlier tone with Latino voters during a town hall in Florida but faced tough questions from undecided audience members on critical issues, including immigration and the January 6 Capitol attack.

Throughout the hour-long town hall hosted by Univision, Trump sought to highlight his economic achievements and court the demographic — a crucial group in different battleground states like Nevada and Arizona.

The Univision event took place less than a week after Harris held her own town hall with the network. At that event, she made her pitch to undecided Latino voters by conveying the message that, unlike her opponent, she is a champion of the middle class and vowed to continue President Joe Biden's asylum crackdown at the border.