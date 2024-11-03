'Keep Calm-ala And Carry-on-ala': Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Saturday Night Live'
Audience erupts as Harris pops up for a heart-to-heart with doppleganger Maya Rudolph
"Saturday Night Live's" audience went wild when long-time Kamala Harris character Maya Rudolph met the real Harris as she gave herself a pep talk three days before the Big Day.
The big surprise occurred as Rudolph was confiding to herself in a mirror that she wished she could speak with someone "who has been in my shoes, a Black, South Asian woman running for president, preferably from the Bay Area."
The real Harris responded from the other side of the mirror. "It is nice to see you Kamala. I'm just here to remind you, you got this."
The first lines were nearly drowned out by the cheers and applause of the audience.
Harris quipped to Rudolph that they could "open doors," referring to Donald Trump's bumble-plagued garbage man stunt earlier in the week when he struggled to open the door of a garbage truck.
"Take my palm-ala," Rudolph said as she took Harris' hand. "The American people want to stop the chaos and end the dram-ala with a cool new step-mamala."
Harris asked: "What do we always say?" Both responded in unison: "Keep calm-ala and carry-on-ala.
