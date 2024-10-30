The former director of the Michigan Republican Party will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris this November, revealing his stance in an unanticipated letter to the editor.

Gary Reed, who used to be an executive for the GOP in the battleground state of Michigan, endorsed Harris in a letter to the editor published by local Michigan news outlet City Pulse. In the letter, Reed notes that he voted for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the Republican primary in February of this year, even stating that many of those who voted for Haley in the primary "will not vote for Trump on Tuesday".

"Trump has no fiscal discipline. He added $8 trillion to the debt during his first term. Every time he gives a campaign speech he promises a new handout to a different group," wrote Reed. "I don't agree with all of Harris' economic policies, but she is more fiscally disciplined than Trump."

Reed continued to take issue with the rhetoric surrounding the Trump campaign, particularly comments made by former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, regarding immigrants within the U.S.

"Trump and Vance thrive on xenophobia and blaming immigrants for all of our problems, rather than coming up with sensible, conservative solutions to serious issues like rising housing costs. Though I may disagree with some of her policy solutions, at least Harris is proposing ideas to fix our problems," Reed continued.

Reed is the latest to join a long list of prominent Republicans who have disavowed the Republican presidential ticket, opting to endorse Harris instead. Just within the past week, Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, shared her own endorsement of Harris.

Other prominent Republicans, such as Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, Judge Glenn Whitely and even Mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Shawn Reilly, have all endorsed the Democratic presidential ticket this election cycle.

"Trump and his allies have done grave damage to the Republican Party — both in Michigan and nationally. If we ever want our Republican Party back, it has to start with Donald Trump losing on Nov. 5. That's why I'm voting for Kamala Harris," said Reed at the end of his letter.

Originally published by Latin Times.