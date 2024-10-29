Kamala Harris Scores Major Endorsement from Daughter of Republican President
In a surprising political move, the daughter of former Republican President George W. Bush publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in a crucial swing state days before the election.
Barbara Pierce Bush, 42, has long maintained an independent stance, often veering away from her family's Republican background, especially on social issues like women's rights.
The former first daughter spent the weekend campaigning for Vice President Harris in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, October 29, she publicly shared news of her endorsement with People Magazine.
"It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend," Barbara told People Magazine. "I'm hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women's rights."
The news of her endorsement comes after other former Republican officials like Dick Cheney and Liz Cheney backed Harris. Barbara emphasized the importance of advancing women's rights and moving the country forward.
As the election approaches, Barbara's endorsement could sway undecided voters and demonstrate a potential bipartisan appeal.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
