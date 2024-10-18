Vice President Kamala Harris took aim at an apparent group of Trump supporters who attempted to interrupt her rally in Wisconsin, telling the gatecrashers they must have intended to go to the "smaller" Donald Trump campaign event "down the street."

Kamala Harris: Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street pic.twitter.com/tjhbDB9m3R — Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2024

"Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally," said the Democratic presidential nominee, pausing to address a small cadre of pro-Trump demonstrators during a speech Thursday afternoon at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. "I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."

Harris was speaking about abortion rights, and criticizing Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices for overturning Roe v. Wade, when she was interrupted.

This is the latest in a series of jabs from Harris at the size and quality of the former president's rallies.

During the presidential debate last month, the vice president said Trump's rallygoers often bail early "out of exhaustion and boredom."

Trump fired back, claiming his rallies are better attended than those held by Harris. But that claim was challenged by a New York Times analysis, which found Harris rallies to be generally larger, if shorter in length.