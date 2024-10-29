An iconic presidential poll with a strong track record of aligning with official election results has announced Kamala Harris as the winner, after being voted on by kids across the country.

More than 32,000 kids cast their vote in Nickelodeon's "Kids Pick the President" poll, which ended with the vice president winning with 52% of the votes while Donald Trump received 48%.

While Nickelodeon said that the "informal" poll is "meant for entertainment purposes only," the online poll has a pretty steady track record.

The poll, which has taken place every election year since 1988, has only been wrong twice, in 2004 and 2016, as reported by The Wrap. This year's extremely tight race was also reflected in the poll, with Harris winning by the closest margin since Barack Obama won the poll in 2008 with 51%.

The poll's results will be featured in a "Kids Pick the President" special that plans to highlight issues such the economy, artificial intelligence and technology from the perspective of kids across all political views.

A recent poll by the Wall Street Journal showed Trump slightly ahead of Harris, leading 47% to 45%. Harris had previously been ahead in that same poll in August.

Originally published by Latin Times.