KEY POINTS Kate Middleton joined last year's champions, Kalush Orchestra, in performing their winning entry, "Stefania"

Her performance was recorded earlier this month in Windsor Castle

Royal fans gushed over the Princess of Wales, calling her the "best thing" to happen to the royal family

Kate Middleton wowed royal fans and 2023 Eurovision Song Contest viewers with her musical prowess.

Middleton showed off her piano-playing skills in a surprise appearance at the popular European contest, where she performed a short instrumental piece in the opening sequence film.

The Princess of Wales joined last year's champions, Kalush Orchestra, in performing their winning entry "Stefania" at the iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, People reported.

Middleton's performance was arranged by composers and musical directors Joe Price and Kojo Samuel. It was recorded in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle earlier this month.

Kensington Palace shared images and a clip of Middleton recording her performance. The future queen consort looked stunning in a blue silk one-shoulder dress while seated at a black grand piano.

In one close-up shot, Middleton could be seen smiling. Another shot showed a wide angle of the room with the Duchess of Cambridge at the piano looking out a window.

"A #Eurovision surprise," the clip and images were captioned. "A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry, Enjoy the show, Liverpool."

In the comments section, royal fans gushed over Middleton and expressed how pleased they were to see her displaying her musical side again.

"Just when you thought she had won us all over! She's even more amazing!" one person commented, while another wrote, "I bet [Middleton's husband Prince William] is so proud of her."

"I jumped on my seat when I saw Princess Catherine playing the piano on TV!" another commenter wrote.

"Just wonderful [red heart emoji]. Catherine [is] perhaps the best thing that ever happened to the British royal family and [an] inspiration to many!" a different user said.

It wasn't the first time Middleton played the piano in public.

She made her first public piano performance at the Christmas carol concert she hosted at The Chapter House inside Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 8, 2021. The event was aired on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Middleton joined Scottish singer Tom Walker onstage, and they performed his song, "For Those Who Can't Be Here," with the royal playing the piano.

An unnamed source previously told People that Middleton had approached Walker at a Forward Trust event when she heard him perform "Leave a Light On," a song about the struggles of those experiencing addiction. She suggested that they perform together at the carol service.

Middleton reportedly learned to play piano as a child. She said she took "great comfort" in playing music through the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Loreen took home the win at Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Liverpool, England, with her ballad "Tattoo."

This was the second victory in the competition for the musician, whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, after she previously won in 2012.