Kate Middleton knows what she's doing, according to one of King Charles' coronation guests.

Eliza Reid, the first lady of Iceland, attended King Charles' coronation last week. While speaking with People, Reid said she was honored to be there, and it was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Reid was asked if she attended the reception at Buckingham Palace. She gave an affirmative response and praised Middleton as she recounted how the British royals prepared for the event.

"We went to Buckingham Palace the night before for a reception," she told People. "We got to talk to the Princess of Wales for a little bit. She is such a pro. You can see these people kind of freeze up around her, and she automatically goes into 'Thanks for coming, I'm so glad you're here.' I almost didn't want to talk to her for too long because I know she has to get to everybody."

Reid and her husband, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, the president of the Nordic Republic since 2016, have been representing their country as diplomats. They also attended the Queen's funeral in September.

"We were at the funeral [of Queen Elizabeth] as well. They were the same but also different. There was a similar pattern of the ceremony, but the funeral was looking back, reflecting and paying respects. The coronation was about celebration and looking forward. There was a lot more color in the abbey," she said about the recent two events she attended in England.

She also shared how the guests were arranged by doing the Commonwealth first and then in alphabetical order. She approved of the strategy, saying they were seated in the same row as Ireland and Israel.

"At the funeral, we were at the other side of the aisle, and the story in Iceland was we were two rows ahead of the Bidens, but it is only because it's alphabetical order. I think it's a good system, or else there would be some bruised egos," she said.

When asked if the coronation feel was modern, Reid said it was "an ancient ceremony," and it had been that way for centuries. She added that it was "a very religious ceremony," and she admitted that she was surprised because she didn't know what to expect.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey Saturday.