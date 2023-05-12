KEY POINTS Prince Harry claimed that illicit press intrusion led Chelsy Davy to decide royal life wasn't for her

Photos from Prince Harry's relationship Davy resurfaced on Twitter

A columnist claimed she couldn't remember the duke smiling at Meghan Markle the way he did at Davy

Prince Harry's past romance with Chelsy Davy has become a topic of discussion on social media amid his ongoing legal battle with media outlets.

In his witness statement for a case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the Duke of Sussex blamed the alleged illegal press intrusion into his private life for his breakup with Davy, who was his longest relationship before he met and married Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry alleged that unlawful activity by journalists at the publisher's newspapers "caused great challenges" in his relationship with Davy, prompting the latter to decide that "a royal life was not for her," the BBC reported.

Prince Harry's statement led some royal fans and social media users to revisit his past relationship with Davy and wonder whether he was happier with her than with other women he had been with, including now-wife Meghan Markle.

Australian journalist and Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell shared on Twitter a series of sweet photos of Prince Harry and Davy from when they dated, including one showing them kissing. Two of the snaps were of the now-exes sharing a laugh, while the fourth showed Davy with Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton.

"Prince Harry blaming the media for the breakup of his 6-year romance with Chelsy Davy reminds us of how happy they were together. And she was friends with Kate!" Platell wrote. "Can't remember the last time he smiled like that at Meghan. What could've been..."

Prince Harry blaming the media for the breakup of his 6-year romance with Chelsy Davy reminds us of how happy they were together. And she was friends with Kate!



Can’t remember the last time he smiled like that at Meghan.



What could’ve been.. pic.twitter.com/vAlTKpxLWk — Amanda Platell (@amandajplatell) May 11, 2023

Some Twitter users agreed with her that he could have been happier if he had ended up with Davy.

"This was a very sad loss," one commented on the photos of Prince Harry and Davy, while another observed, "Look how happy he was back then."

Another claimed, "The best thing about Chelsy is that she wasn't bothered about Harold coming from the family he did. It was inconsequential to her, unlike his now 'wife' where all she saw were dollar signs."

But others slammed those who claimed Prince Harry isn't as happy with Markle as he was with Davy and insisted that the person he is with today is the one meant for him.

"Maybe he smiles at [Meghan] like that in bed, in the shower, in the garden, eating his breakfast, while they're playing with the kids, when she makes him coffee. All those occasions you're not there to see," one Sussex fan replied.

"The breakup was mutual. It was a teenage romance. They both grew up and moved on, and they're still friends. Don't project your fantasies on them just because you can't find love," another commented.

"If you've read [Prince Harry's memoir] 'Spare,' you'd see how the tabloid press terrorized this young woman. It was her choice to break up, and knowing what the same press has done to Meghan, she was wise to have done so. She was too young and immature to have faced what Meghan has," another commenter wrote.

"This is what love looks like," they added alongside a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

If you’ve read Spare, you’d see how the tabloid press terrorized this young woman. It was her choice to break up,&knowing what the same press has done to Meghan,she was wise to have done so-she was too young &immature to have faced what Meghan has.This is what love looks like: pic.twitter.com/m94VkpV1ic — Tara M Smith (@TaraMSmith3) May 11, 2023

Others shared more sweet photos of Prince Harry with Markle.

Omg look at how miserable harry is with his soulmate Meghan. So unhappy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mwIHLiXhpA — Sara Roselyn Reiter (@SaraReiter) May 11, 2023

Davy dated Prince Harry on and off from 2004 until 2009. She married her longtime boyfriend Sam Cutmore-Scott and gave birth to her first child in 2022. She currently runs Aya, her own jewelry company.

In 2016, Davy told The Sunday Times that she and Prince Harry "will always be good friends."

Prince Harry and Markle invited Davy to their royal wedding in 2018, and she attended the ceremony.