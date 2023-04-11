KEY POINTS Kathy Griffin was at a hospital for an MRI scan Sunday

Kathy Griffin spent Easter Sunday in the hospital.

A year after her battle with lung cancer, Griffin shared a snap of herself wrapped in a white blanket as she sits on a chair in a hospital's hallway and waits to undergo imaging.

"Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI," she wrote alongside the snap Sunday without going into further detail regarding the reason for the scan.

Friends and followers sent Griffin love and well-wishes, with many saying they hope whatever prompted the hospital visit was not serious.

"I know the MRI will only see a gigantic funny bone, loving heart, and bright, shining light [sparkles emoji and a green heart emoji]," one commented. "Sending you healing energies."

"Is it standard or something not good?" a second user asked. Another responded, "Usually standard with lung cancer. I know firsthand. I'm a non-smoker who ended up with it."

"Sending good vibes," one fan wrote along with multiple red heart emojis.

"When the MRI gets really loud, pretend you're in a bangin' club. Sending love!" another suggested.

"Oh hell no! So sorry Kathy! You look cute, though. That's the great thing about being a redhead. We're always accessorized. Love you!" a different netizen said.

"Take it one day at a time. Hope all is good [thumbs up emoji] with you, and of course, enjoy your Easter Day," another supporter wrote.

Griffin's post came after she revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in 2021, despite having never smoked.

"I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer," Griffin tweeted, per Moffitt Cancer Center. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"

She was declared cancer-free months after the surgery and chemotherapy.

"I'm cancer-free!" Griffin announced on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that December.

When she returned to the talk show in September 2022, she spoke about her struggles while battling the illness and how her voice may not return to its original pitch after she got sick.

"So last time I was here — just really quickly — I had lung cancer, they took out half my left lung, and so my voice got some damage," she said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "I am fine, it doesn't hurt, and the important thing is my boobs are still fabulous."

She added, "I think it'll get back to normal, but I'm not sure. I'm still working on it."

Griffin also joked that she could sound funnier with her new pitch because "I think I sound non-threatening and demure."