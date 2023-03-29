KEY POINTS Keanu Reeves' photos with Carl Marotte from a "Wolfboy" promotional material resurfaced

In the snaps, Reeves and Marotte are too close for comfort for the homoerotic thriller

Twitter users have mixed opinions after seeing the snaps, with some saying Reeves could be gay

Some netizens on Twitter are wondering whether Keanu Reeves is gay.

Reeves is happy with his love life. The very private "John Wick" star even recently spoke about his "last moment of bliss" with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

However, some Twitter users have been discussing his sexuality after an old poster from the homoerotic thriller "Wolfboy" resurfaced online.

One user shared snaps of Reeves and Carl Marotte on the microblogging site. In the black-and-white photos, both are wearing white shirts and are too close for comfort.

In one shot, they appear to be nearly kissing. In another photo, Marotte seems to be sniffing Reeves' neck.

The post received mixed responses from netizens, with some immediately concluding Reeves is gay.

"Is Keanu Reeves gay?" one tweeted. Another added, "Just found out Keanu Reeves [is] gay," with a person facepalming emoji.

"The funniest part about this is that Keanu Reeves kept having to say he wasn't gay for ages and he STILL couldn't beat the allegations he was too camp," a third person added.

However, some also defended the "Constantine" star. One shared a screenshot of Reeves' former interview denying the gay rumors. "Movie heartthrob Keanu Reeves is out to tell the world I'm NOT gay," the user captioned the post.

"He's an actor and before, during, and 40 yrs after that shoot, no one would ever question His sexuality and still don't. Hop off ya'll. He's an actor! & a great one to boot," another wrote.

"EVERYONE IS A LITTLE GAY!!!" another commenter opined.

Queerty shared some points about why some believed the rumors that Reeves is gay. First, he has a conservative dating history. Only a few people had been linked to him, including Winona Ryder, Sofia Coppola and Sandra Bullock.

The "47 Ronin" star took a break from dating for a decade after his then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme gave birth to a stillbirth daughter and later died in a car accident.

Aside from "Wolf," Reeves starred alongside River Phoenix in Gus Van Sant's controversial film "My Own Private Idaho," where his character, a straight gigolo Scott Favor, questions his sexuality.

Additionally, there were rumors that he was bisexual, and he allegedly had a secret marriage to producer David Geffen in 1995. Reeves also didn't dispel the rumors in a past interview when he said, "For a while, people [said] that David Geffen and I had gotten married. That just blew me away. Not because they thought I was gay, but that they thought I could land a guy that hot."

In 1990, Interview Magazine asked him whether he was gay, and Reeves said "No" but backtracked, saying, "Ya never know."

Despite the numerous rumors about the actor's sexuality, Reeves never directly addressed the issue. The "Matrix" star has kept his life private and has remained one of Hollywood's well-loved stars.