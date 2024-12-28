Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run a government efficiency panel, was savagely mocked on the social media platform he owns when the agency posted an announcement that it was hiring.

Recruiting for a very small number of full-time salaried HR, IT, and Finance positions.



If interested, please DM us your resume and a few bullet points about why you are interested in DOGE. — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) December 28, 2024

"Recruiting for a very small number of full-time salaried HR, IT, and Finance positions," the Department of Government Efficiency wrote on X.

"If interested, please DM us your resume and a few bullet points about why you are interested in DOGE," it added.

Musk, the world's richest man who will run DOGE with Vivek Ramaswamy in the incoming Trump administration, reposted the job listing saying: "Important."

The reaction on X was swift and reflected the continuing brouhaha between Musk and the MAGA faithful over his call to hire more foreign workers through the H-1B immigration system to fill highly sought after tech jobs in the U.S.

"Are Americans allowed to apply?," Haley Shane wrote on X.

"I'm White. Elon and Vivek don't hire White men," The General said.

The backlash against Musk began this week when the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX advocated for hiring foreign workers because he said American workers don't fit the bill.

"The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low," Musk wrote in a Christmas message on X. "If you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be."

Since then, the billionaire has been duking it out with MAGA backers and far-right Republicans who support Trump's plan to place severe restrictions on immigrants entering the U.S.

"How about some recruiting through the colleges and universities?" Sandy said on X, using the #MakeAmericaFirstIT.

Another user bristled at Musk's suggestion that American tech workers were not up to snuff.

"They insult American tech engineers and then ask for resumes to try to prove a point. When no one applies because they've been insulted, they'll tell you that this is why we need H1B. Very nice. No thanks. I'm good in my tech job right now," Mike Garcia wrote.

Originally published by Latin Times