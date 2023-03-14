KEY POINTS Kelly Clarkson said sh's raising her kids to be honest and independent

The singer admitted her kids sometimes feel sad because their dad is not with them

Clarkson said she could relate to her children because her parents were also separated

Kelly Clarkson got candid about how her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock affected their kids.

Clarkson, 40, spoke about her children when she appeared on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast Monday. Clarkson and Blackstock share two kids, daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6.

The "Stronger" singer got candid about encouraging her kids to speak up and be honest about their feelings. She admitted that at times while conversing with them, they would tell her they were sad that their dad was not at home with them.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?" Clarkson said Us Weekly reported. "Sometimes they'll say — especially the past two years — a lot of it — and it kills me — and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that.' But a lot of times, it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' And they're really honest about it. And I'm raising that kind of individual."

Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years in 2020. The "Because Of You" hitmaker, who also came from a broken family, admitted that she could relate to her kids.

"I just sit there, and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,'" she added. "I think communicating with them and not treating them — not treating them like an adult, because they're not — but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."

Although her kids are sometimes sad about the divorce, Clarkson said they are like her in terms of being independent. She is a proud mom and is confident that her children can make it on their own when they are old enough to explore the world without her.

"I think I am my mother's child, and I'm raising very independent children. They will be out the door as soon as they're able and capable. They're very independent," she said.

Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce in March 2022. She agreed to pay her ex a one-time payment of over $1.3 million and a monthly child support of $45,601 for their two children based on the court documents obtained by The Blast.

The exes agreed on having joint custody of their children. However, River and Remington live at Clarkson's residence in Los Angeles.