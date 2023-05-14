KEY POINTS Kelly Clarkson said she is "committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment"

She said she wanted her new team in New York to be comprised of the best and kindest people

Clarkson said they will have leadership training for the senior staff, including herself

Kelly Clarkson has vowed to push for changes and improvements at her talk show after allegations from staffers of a toxic work environment.

The former "American Idol" champion took to Instagram Saturday to respond to a Rolling Stone report that detailed alleged complaints from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" crew members, including being "overworked," "underpaid," and traumatized mentally from working under the talk show's "toxic" work culture.

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," Clarkson wrote. "I love my team at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

In her statement, Clarkson said her show is set to relocate to New York City for its upcoming fifth season, and she wanted only the kindest people to be on the team.

"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in [New York] is comprised of the best and kindest in the business," she wrote.

The "Because of You" singer also shared their plans to implement some moves to address the complaints, including "leadership training for all of the senior staff," including herself.

"There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated," she concluded.

Clarkson's post received positive reactions from fans, who thanked her for addressing the report.

"I appreciate the fact that you acknowledged this, and your transparency on how you want the show to improve going forward! You are a class act always," one person commented.

"I support you and what you represent 100%," another wrote.

In the Rolling Stone piece published Friday, one current and 10 former "The Kelly Clarkson Show" employees, who spoke under the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution, came forward to expose various cases of alleged abuse by producers and senior staffers. However, the complaints reportedly did not extend to the host herself.

"NBC is protecting the show because it's their new money maker, but Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is," one former employee told the outlet.

"Kelly is fantastic. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative," another ex-employee said. "I would be shocked if she knew. I'd be floored if she knew the staff wasn't getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."

The staffers accused executive producer Alex Duda of abuse, with one calling her a "monster."

"I have a friend who's an executive producer who warned me about taking this job, because apparently she has done this on every show she's worked on," one former employee claimed of the EP.

Another claimed they quit after they felt "bullied, picked on, and put in uncomfortable positions" by Duda.

International Business Times could not independently verify the information.