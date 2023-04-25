KEY POINTS Kelly Clarkson told Jerome Godwin III she didn't see the emotions she expected during his performance

Kelly Clarkson shared one secret she does while performing on stage.

On Monday's Knockout Rounds of "The Voice" Season 23, Team Niall's Ross Clayton and Jerome Godwin III took the stage. Clayton performed Steely Dan's "Dirty Work" while Godwin III sang Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved."

The coaches all agreed that Clayton's performance was pitch-perfect. However, Godwin III may have made a mistake in singing a ballad song instead of his usual tempo performance.

Kelly said that Godwin III had a "wall up" because she didn't feel his emotion while onstage as she expected. The "Because of You" singer shared a piece of advice on how she keeps her poise when delivering emotional performances.

"Sometimes, I feel a song so much that I have to go dead inside," Clarkson shared about her strategy, Entertainment Tonight reported. "'Cause I don't want to bawl."

Clarkson is no stranger to letting her emotions shine through onstage. She has songs documenting her love and falling out with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

"It was a very personal record," she said of her lead single "Mine" for her upcoming album, "Chemistry."

"It was very good for me to be able to experience the whole relationship on this album because to diminish something to just bad would be a disservice," she added.

Clarkson admitted that she wasn't sure if she was ready to talk about it. However, she decided to bare her heart and be the same artist.

"I was very worried about it because I didn't know if I'd want to talk about it all the time, 'cause I don't enjoy that," she shared about putting her personal life so boldly on display. "But I think that it's very important to still be the same artist I've been my whole career, which is very open and honest."

Clarkson and Blackstock had a messy divorce, which they finalized in March 2022 after a two-year court battle. Following her broken marriage, the singer said she had no plans to marry again, noting that she's not good with "step-situations" and doesn't want her kids to go through it. Clarkson is also a product of a broken marriage.

"I won't be getting married," she said on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast. "In my life, I've been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children, and that's why I say that."