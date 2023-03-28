KEY POINTS Kelly Clarkson has joked that she's "going to be single forever," a report says

Clarkson's friends are reportedly encouraging her to put herself out there

The singer previously said she is open to falling in love but will not get married again

Kelly Clarkson is not open to the idea of tying the knot for the second time after her first marriage ended in divorce, a report says.

Clarkson, 40, and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 46, finalized their divorce in March 2022, after a two-year court battle over their assets and money.

An unnamed source recently spoke with Us Weekly and claimed that the singer does not see herself marrying again after her messy divorce.

"Kelly has joked about the fact that she's going to be single forever, but at the same time, she realizes forever is a long time," the insider said. "Although she truly doesn't see herself dating or getting married again, her friends have encouraged her to at least be open to the idea of putting herself out there. However, it's just not where her head is at right now."

The "Kelly Clarkson Show" host is "still in the process of transitioning to her new normal" after her split from the talent manager, the source added. Clarkson and Blackstock share two kids together — daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington, 6.

"She really is enjoying the single life and all the freedoms that come along with it," the source told the outlet. "Kelly's able to come and go as she pleases, makes commitments only when she feels it truly aligns with her passions, and the only obligations she feels are towards her kids. Nothing comes before them."

Earlier this month, Clarkson shared in an interview that she has no interest in getting married because she didn't have a great experience with "step-situations" and doesn't want her kids to go through the same. However, she said that she was open to finding love again.

"I won't be getting married," she said on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast. "In my life, I've been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that's why I say that."

The TV personality continued, "I didn't have the most positive experience with step-situations and remarrying, and I didn't have the most positive situation growing up. I will not do that to my children. I would love to fall in love, but I don't want another dude in my house with my children."

Clarkson admitted on the podcast that her children were "really sad" about their parents' divorce. She also said she could relate to them because she came from a broken family. But the "Because of You" hitmaker is confident she's raising independent kids.

"I think I am my mother's child, and I'm raising very independent children. They will be out the door as soon as they're able and capable. They're very independent," she said of her children.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. They were declared legally single the following year.

The exes reached a settlement in their divorce in March last year, with Clarkson winning their $10.4 million Montana ranch and primary custody of their children.