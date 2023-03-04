Their marriage was considered to be one of the most peculiar due to their wildly differing views on former President Donald Trump, but it appears the time of wondering what was really going on behind the scenes between Kellyanne and George Conway has come to an end, as the pair is officially divorcing, according to Page Six.

According to the report, Kellyanne, who first served as a campaign advisor to Trump during his bid for election in 2016 and went on to become a senior counselor during his time in office, and George, who was one of the former President's most outspoken critics and a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, are divorcing after 22 years and four kids together. Details are scarce, but the pair have both retained lawyers and are hashing out the details behind their split.

The pair's marriage was considered a major mystery during the Trump administration, as they were firmly on opposite sides when it came to the former President, with Kellyanne even writing in her 2022 memoir "Here's the Deal," that she considered her husband's criticism against the then-president to be "cheating by tweeting,"

"During this time, the frequency and ferocity of his tweets accelerated. Clearly he was cheating by tweeting. I was having a hard time competing with his new fling," she wrote at the time. "I had already said publicly what I'd said privately to George: that his daily deluge of insults-by-tweet against my boss—or, as he put it sometimes, 'the people in the White House'--violated our marriage vows to 'love, honor, and cherish,' each other."

The former President took to his Truth Social account following news of the divorce to share his support for his former advisor, congratulating her for the marriage coming to an end.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck. She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" he wrote.

The Conway marriage was also rocked by scandal after their daughter Claudia started a rise to fame of her own when she appeared on "American Idol," and tensions between both her and her mother hit a head on social media in 2021. Drama ensued after a topless photo of the then-teen appeared on her mother's Twitter account, and she called for her mom's arrest because of the situation. Following the drama, both her parents stepped down from their high-profile positions and she also took a break from social media as they worked on their conflicts.

News of the divorce also comes as Kellyanne met with prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office this week, which is continuing a criminal investigation into the former president. Conway, who was named as being the one who was alerted after Trump's former fixer and attorney Michael D. Cohen paid hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels over an affair she claimed to have with the President, is one of several witnesses who have been asked to speak to prosecutors and seemingly cooperated with the investigation.