A woman was arrested and is set to be charged for allegedly brutally dismembering her mother's body and refusing to leave her home, compelling a special response team to use tear gas and a robot to force her out of her home.

A repair worker arrived at a home in Mount Olivet, Kentucky, to find a dismembered body next to a blood-stained mattress in the backyard, according to a report obtained by WLWT-TV.

When police arrived, they also found blood on the home's back porch and door as well as what they believed were drag marks in the grass.

The worker told law enforcement that the homeowner's daughter, Torilena May Fields, 32, who was later identified as the victim's daughter, was "casting spells on them" and "being confrontational" when they arrived, WLWT reported.

Fields allegedly refused to leave her home, forcing police to use tear gas and a robot, and she "appeared to have blood on her face, hands, and clothing" upon exiting.

During their investigation, police found that the victim's arms, legs, and head were removed from her body. Her torso and head were "severed in half and the organs removed." Police then unfolded the bloodied mattress to find "multiple body parts and organs."

Inside the home, law enforcement discovered a pot with body parts that "appeared to have been cooked" inside the oven.

Fields was taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center and charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence, and abusing a corpse. WLWT reported additional charges may be filed.