The Shiba Inu team attended a major crypto event in Texas last week where it announced more details about "Shib: The Metaverse" and surprisingly brought along an important figure in the community.

While it was already expected that some members of the Shib Army, the fierce and loyal people that make up the dog-themed altcoin community, would drop by and visit the Shiba Inu team in Austin, Texas, during Consensus 2023, the appearance of Yoshi was a massive surprise to all.

Yoshi is the name of the real Texas Shiba Inu mascot and having a cute dog at the event helped people become comfortable and more approachable.

It was apparently the idea of Marcie Jastrow, the entertainment industry veteran and Shiba Inu Metaverse advisor, to bring and make Yoshi her escort at the major crypto event.

Jastrow, the highly active and passionate key figure of the Shiba Inu's metaverse initiative, wanted to bring Yoshi to help promote the ecosystem and make it a globally recognized brand that showcases the spirit of the Shiba Inu dog breed – tenacious and loyal.

Jastrow also provided updates on "Shib: TheMetaverse," including the newly revealed Rocket Pond hub and the 11 total hubs scheduled to debut either at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The metaverse advisor discussed the Rocket Pond hub, which according to her, will be about outdoor experiences, including fishing, hiking, gliding, boating and various live events.

The hub will also feature a drive-in theater where people could get that "night at the movies" vibe.

Jastrow also reminded the community that all products in "Shib: The Metaverse" will be powered by the Shiba Inu ecosystem's trifecta tokens: SHIB, LEASH and BONE.

Further, the industry veteran underlined that "Shib: The Metaverse" is not using the typical 'build and they will come' philosophy but more of educating the masses on how to use the platform, especially since Shiba Inu holders have surged to 6 million holders.

Although not present at the event, content creator and Shib Army who goes by the Twitter handle @LucieSHIB shared the message of Shiba Inu pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama at Consensus 2023.

"Therefore you can see why we are excited to release a decentralized Shiba Inu blockchain alongside our photorealistic ultrahigh-quality metaverse alongside other products that will enhance people's lives worldwide," Kusama said.

"We believe that through these products, smart hires of high-quality team members, to execute our vision and swiftly move into cutting-edge technology that will allow us to eat market share of large corporations," the pseudonymous lead developer added.

Despite experiencing a plummet in its value over the past few days, SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, saw a 0.55% gain over the past 24 hours. It was trading in the green zone at $0.000009938 with a 24-hour value of $92,084,475 as of 2:07 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to the latest data from CoinMarketCap.