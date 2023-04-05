KEY POINTS Elon Musk made another interesting move on Twitter earlier this week

It triggered online discussions and created curiosity worldwide

Musk's move also boosted the value of some crypto assets like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Tech billionaire and "Chief Twit" Elon Musk recent crypto move has triggered a surge in the worldwide Google searches for altcoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), leading to a boost in the digital assets' value and discussions on social media platforms.

Musk shocked the world this week when he replaced the iconic bird logo of Twitter with the image of a Shiba Inu, an ancient Japanese dog breed that is also the mascot of the popular altcoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

An analysis by online casino guide 6Takarakuji revealed that Google Trends data showed searches for words such as "Dogecoin" skyrocketed to 1,992% worldwide. This was above the average volume over the past seven days, after Musk changed the Twitter logo to the altcoins' mascot on Monday, a spokesperson from 6Takarakuji, who did not wish to be identified, told the International Business Times in an email.

Searches using words like Shiba Inu coin, Buy Doge and Buy Dogecoin also surged 132%, 144% and 253% respectively, the analysis revealed.

Aside from the altcoins, searches for Twitter also leaped by 38% over the past seven days following its logo change.

Discussions online triggered the value of Dogecoin to soar early this week, as investors saw a 30% gain in the meme coin's price on Monday, flipping Cardano and reclaiming the seventh spot of most valuable cryptocurrency on cryptocurrency aggregator CoinMarketCap.

DOGE holders also saw almost $4 billion added to the meme coin's value which market capitalization jumped from $10 billion to around $13.7 billion following Musk's crucial crypto move

Shiba Inu, on the other hand, also saw a significant rise in its price on Monday and saw a 4.8% rise at the time.

"Elon Musk shows his power with a single logo change. By removing the iconic Twitter bird logo, Musk demonstrates that Twitter belongs to him," the 6Takarakuji spokesperson told IBT.

"The effects of his actions are evident in the surge of user interest in Dogecoin, as investors rush to buy Doge to catch any potential yields as the price shoots up. But how long will it last? That could depend on how long Twitter keeps its new logo and if users find the joke funny for long enough," the spokesperson added.

Dogecoin saw a 1.37% loss over the past 24 hours and was trading in the red zone at $0.09714 with a 24-hour volume of $2,340,746,539, while SHIB saw a 0.39% loss over the past 24 hours and was trading down $0.00001133 with a 24-hour volume of $308,563,923 as of 5:36 a.m. ET on Wednesday, based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap.