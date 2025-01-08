A driver blamed an issue with directions from Apple's Siri after ending up on the slope of a Colorado ski resort.

It happened Monday at the Keystone Resort about an hour outside of Denver.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office shared photos on Facebook of the Audi hatchback stuck in the snow at the bottom of the Schoomarm ski run.

"Not our everyday illegal parking call," the sheriff's office captioned the images.

The driver got stuck there the night before, and had to leave the car there overnight with a note on the windshield.

Since the vehicle wasn't abandoned on an actual road, the sheriff's office didn't issue any citation to the driver.

In a video posted on Reddit, a group was gathered around the car, which had been left in place overnight.

The driver ended up going skiing for the day. When they were located he claimed they had said he called for a tow but the "regular tow truck" couldn't reach his car.

The driver said he was "following Siri" when he ended up on the ski run. "I'm the Jerry of the day, I guess."

