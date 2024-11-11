Amazon is reportedly developing smart eyeglasses for its delivery drivers to improve efficiency during the "last mile" of deliveries, shaving seconds off of delivering each package.

An unidentified person close to the project told Reuters the smart eyeglasses are built on its predecessor, Amazon's Echo Frames, which let users listen to audio and use voice commands from virtual assistant, Alexa.

Internally, the project, known as Amelia, has the potential to reduce the cost when it comes to the "last mile" for deliveries.

This step in delivery is expensive and is half the total delivery cost of products.

The glasses would provide drivers with turn-by-turn navigation, including directions within buildings. This feature would help drivers avoid obstacles like gates and barking dogs to save valuable seconds on each delivery.

The technology could allow drivers to carry more packages and reduce their reliance on handheld GPS devices.

The frames may also feature a small, embedded screen for navigation and photo capture for proof of delivery. Since the technology is still in its early stages, it may take years to perfect, according to Reuters.

The project comes with challenges including battery life, comfort issues and a potential resistance from drivers to adapt the technology. The report notes some drivers wear corrective glasses.

Amazon could make wearing the glasses a contractual requirement, according to the report.

Walmart, which has ramped up its e-commerce delivery efforts, has also discovered the "last mile" is the hardest.

While drones have become popular, it's the commercial usage for business-to-customer operations that will make them common, with experts forecasting that drone deliveries can permanently change logistics.

Recently, Amazon stopped same-day delivery from brick-and-mortar retailers.