Kentucky Fried Chicken, the beloved fast-food chain synonymous with the state, was undergoing a major shift as its parent company, Yum Brands, announced Tuesday that it will be relocating its U.S. corporate office to Plano, Texas.

Originally founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in Kentucky, KFC will now operate from the Dallas-area city, with approximately 100 corporate employees making the move over the next six months, according to the company statement.

Yum Brands, which also owned Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, explained that the relocation was part of a broader plan to establish two U.S. headquarters.

KFC and Pizza Hut will now be based in Plano, while Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill will continue to be located in Irvine, California.

The decision to set up dual headquarters was intended to enhance collaboration among the company's brands, according to Yum.

"These changes position us for sustainable growth and will help us better serve our customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders," said David Gibbs, CEO of Yum! Brands, in a statement.

Additionally, Yum announced that 90 remote employees across the U.S. will be required to relocate to the appropriate campus for their respective roles.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear responded to the announcement with hopes that Yum Brands might reconsider moving KFC's corporate employees out of the state, AP reported.

"I am disappointed by this decision and believe the company's founder would be, too," Beshear said. "This company's name starts with Kentucky, and it has marketed our state's heritage and culture in the sale of its product."

Despite the shift, Yum and the KFC Foundation will maintain offices in Louisville, ensuring the company retained some presence in the state. KFC also plans to create a unique flagship restaurant in the city.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg also voiced his dismay, emphasizing that KFC "was born here and is synonymous with Kentucky."

Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of Greater Louisville Inc., the region's chamber of commerce, added, "KFC is a Greater Louisville homegrown company that has become one of the largest restaurant chains in the world over the last 90 years."

Disheartened consumers

The announcement of the corporate office relocation quickly sparked reactions from consumers, with some questioning whether the brand would ever consider a name change to "Texas Fried Chicken."

So, is it Texas fried chicken now? Wat https://t.co/3wYsbW6VDf — Chris Hall, Y'all (@ChrisHallWx) February 19, 2025

Many have flooded social media platforms with memes and comments, expressing their disbelief and disappointment, while others called out the loss of Kentucky's heritage tied to the iconic fast-food chain.

IT'S SUPPOSED TO BE IN KENTUCKY THAT'S WHY IT'S CALLED KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN pic.twitter.com/scOeAMgaOk — AHurdOfBronies💚❤️💙Elf VTuber (@AHurdOfBronies) February 19, 2025

History spanning a century

KFC's history in Kentucky dates back nearly a century. The chain's origins trace to 1930, when Colonel Sanders began cooking for travelers at a service station in Corbin, Kentucky. It was there that he spent the next nine years perfecting his now-famous blend of 11 herbs and spices --transforming KFC into a global brand.

The founder's iconic image is still visible today, gracing everything from restaurant signage to the signature chicken buckets. With over 24,000 locations in around 145 countries, KFC's global influence is undeniable.