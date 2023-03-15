KEY POINTS Netizens reacted to Khloe Kardashian calling Tristan Thompson the "best father"

Some fans accused Thompson of denying his child with Maralee Nichols

Kardashian's post sparked speculations among fans that she and Thompson may be back together

Khloe Kardashian raised eyebrows with her birthday tribute to her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

On Monday, Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 4, and a 7-month-old son with Thompson, gushed over her "baby daddy" and called him "the best father, brother & uncle" in an Instagram post as he celebrated his 32nd birthday.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," Kardashian wrote alongside photos and a clip of the NBA player with his kids and his late mom. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals [and] the way [you] show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."

She continued, "My birthday wish for [you] is that [you] continue to crave change, healing and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient [and] be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy."

Kardashian turned off the comments underneath the post, but this did not stop fans from sharing their thoughts on her tribute on her other Instagram posts and on Twitter.

Some social media users pointed out that Thompson has yet to publicly address his and Maralee Nichols' 1-year-old son, Theo, aside from in an Instagram story he shared in January 2022 announcing that a paternity test confirmed he's the boy's father.

"Not Khloe Kardashian calling Tristan Thompson the 'best father' when he literally abandoned his other son that he has with Maralee Nichols," one person tweeted.

"But how can he be the best father, when he has a whole son that he doesn't even acknowledge," an Instagram user wrote.

"Diddy is a good father. He takes care of ALL his children. Tristan Thompson is NOT a good father. He actively denies a child that's confirmed to be his. @khloekardashian I understand comparison is the thief of joy, but this one is worthy of keeping in mind," another person wrote.

Other fans wondered why Kardashian was still supporting Thompson after he cheated on her several times with multiple women, including Nichols, during their yearslong on-again, off-again relationship.

"Why [the f---] would you wish the man who humiliated you and cheated on you multiple times with a nice lengthy Instagram caption???" one user wrote.

"Tristan Thompson does his bare minimum duty as a father and Khloe Kardashian is like 'world's best dad.' Girl, after all the s--t he put you through? Shut up," a second person opined.

Some speculated that the post may be a sign that she's open to getting back together with the basketball player again.

"You can still co-parent without a birthday post. If you want him back, just say that. Tristan is not a good father or boyfriend. A good dad takes care of ALL his children regardless of the relationship with the mother," one person commented.

"Khloe, stop trying to change the ending with him. Pumping up the positive is just trying to control the story... Stop trying to create a new end or make it a different story," another added.

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016. But she split from him in February 2019 after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods. They later gave their relationship another try in the summer of 2020.

The reality star broke up with Thompson, who is also a dad to Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, for good in December 2021 after news of his paternity scandal broke.

In July 2022, Kardashian confirmed she and Thompson were expecting another child together via surrogate. After welcoming their second child, a boy, the following month, they have been co-parenting their two children together.

But Kardashian and Thompson have seemingly gotten closer in recent weeks after the Good American founder rushed to his side following the death of his mother, Andrea Thompson, in January.

The pair also attended her friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Shaye Haqq's birthday party at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood Monday.