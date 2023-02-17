KEY POINTS Kanye West and Bianca Censori spent Valentine's Day with Russell Simmons and 88-Keys

The group reportedly watched the sci-fi horror flick "Infinity Pool" in an AMC Theatre

Last year, West sent his ex-wife Kim Kardashian a truckload of red flowers

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, opted for a not-so-romantic date on Valentine's Day.

West, 45, and Censori spent Valentine's day with music producer Russell Simmons. The trio was also joined by producer 88-Keys. They were photographed leaving an AMC Theatre in Hollywood after watching "Infinity Pool" Tuesday, Page Six reported.

The group seemingly enjoyed the sci-fi horror flick as they were smiling and laughing when they exited the theater. The "Donda" artist was also seen chatting with a woman who approached the group. They didn't linger in the area for too long. They were later seen in the basement garage.

They all dressed casually for the outing. Censori, 28, opted for an all-black ensemble with a long-sleeve sheer turtleneck, leggings and leather thigh-high boots. She accessorized with a large black leather bag around her back.

West complemented his spouse's all-black look by wearing a thick black leather jacket zipped over a white T-shirt and baggy pants tucked into combat boots.

Simmons, 65, wore a black Equinox hoodie, khaki pants and Adidas sneakers. He also wore a navy New York Yankees baseball cap and a black beaded necklace.

Last year, West was still trying to get back with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who was dating Pete Davidson at the time. The "Gold Digger" star sent Kardashian a truckload of red flowers.

"MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," he wrote in the caption, showing his efforts to win back the "Kardashians" star.

Kardashian and West announced their split in January 2021. She filed for divorce a month later.

In March 2022, over a year after she filed for divorce, Kardashian was declared legally single. The reality star and rapper finalized their divorce in November of the same year.

They agreed to have joint custody with "equal access" to their four children, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3. The musician will also pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month for child support and cover 50% of their children's security and educational expenses.

In January 2023, West made headlines for his secret wedding with Censori. They reportedly tied the knot in a "private ceremony" in Beverly Hills to "celebrate their love." However, while the newlyweds were seen rocking wedding bands, several outlets said they seemed to have not filed for a marriage certificate.

Kardashian shared cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories shortly before West and Censori's wedding made headlines. One of her posts, which she deleted, read, "I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say. Just much to do."