Thirty-four-year-old South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin, who often posts behind-the-scenes photos of his current projects, shared a non-project-related post on Instagram to honor one of his dedicated and supportive fans.

On Sunday, Woo-bin took to Instagram to share photos of an airplane window and a fan letter. Accompanying it was a caption sharing his heartfelt letter to one of his fans, who owned one of his fansites, named Ji-won, who passed away recently.

He opened his letter by describing Ji-won as "the purest and the brightest."

"I went to bid my farewell to you, and now, I finally understand how far and long the trip must have been each time you came to see me for all those years," he continued, according to an English translation by Koreaboo.

Woo-bin continued his letter, saying that his heart broke all over again whenever he recalled Ji-won's big smile and thoughtfulness in asking how he'd been.

"I don't think this is goodbye forever, Ji Won. Wherever you are, I wish you the happiest and the healthiest days. I hope you get to laugh every day until we meet again. And when we do, let's take a lot of pictures together and talk about anything and everything," he wrote.

Ending his letter with gratitude, Woo-bin wrote, "I promise we'll meet again someday."

Kim woo bin is soo soft hearted. He attended his fan's funeral. This is so sad 😭 — 🐰 (@ilskuzky) August 27, 2023

The actor's heartfelt letter and gesture moved other fans and Ji-won's family. His fan's younger sister, Ji-su, commented on his post and thanked Woo-bin for attending her sister's funeral and sending flowers.

In another comment, Ji-su relayed the message of her parents for Woo-bin and revealed that the actor also provided their family with condolence money.

"We were completely shattered when we had to say goodbye to Ji Won so abruptly. The whole family was struggling. That's when you sent the flowers and quite a bit of condolence money. Then you came to her funeral to comfort her and us, too. It made us see how much you treasured Ji Won as your fan. It made us cry, and it made us feel so much better," she recounted Woo-bin's heartfelt gesture for her sister's passing.

"...And like [what] Ji-won had been doing all along, we, too, will continue to watch you and root for everything you do," Ji-su told Woo-bin.

Another fan of Woo-bin, with permission from Ji-won's family, shared that Ji-won passed away because of a sudden decline in her health.