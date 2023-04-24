KEY POINTS Paul Burrell claimed that Prince Harry will not be seated with other senior royals at King Charles' coronation

Burrell said Prince Harry was only coming to the event to "show face"

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry is attending the May 6 coronation solo

Prince Harry will not be sitting together with the senior members of the royal family during King Charles III's coronation next week, a royal expert has claimed.

Paul Burrell — the former butler of the late Princess Diana — appeared on Friday's episode of GB News, where he alleged that the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex will be seated at least "10 rows back" from his older brother Prince William and other senior royals at the coronation in London as he is no longer a working royal. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

"It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face," the 64-year-old former staffer of the British royal household claimed of Prince Harry. "He is coming to put his foot in the door. He is coming because his father wants him to be there."

Burrell added that though he believes the 74-year-old monarch will be "delighted" that both of his sons will be present at this "incredible day in his life," Prince Harry likely has no plans of hanging around, and his 10th-row seat provides an easy escape from the festivities.

Though it has yet to be confirmed if Prince Harry will leave the U.K. right after the crowning ceremony, Princess Diana's former butler claimed that the Duke of Sussex "doesn't want to spend much time" around the members of the royal family.

"There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid," Burrell said. "I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors."

The former royal staffer suggested that the seating arrangement showed "the true relationship" between King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry recently released details about his life as a member of the British royal family in his memoir "Spare" and the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which pundits and experts believe may have further widened the rift between the Sussexes and the royal family.

If the former royal butler's comments are accurate, it would not be the first time Prince Harry has been seated away from his family at a royal event since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

During Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, he and his wife sat in the second row, which some royal commentators suggested was a "snub" toward the couple.

But multiple reports said that the front row was reserved for working royals — a role the Sussexes relinquished in 2020 before they relocated to California.

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this month that Prince Harry will attend his father's crowning ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, while Markle, 41, will remain at their Montecito mansion along with their children, 3-year-old Prince Archie and 1-year-old Princess Lilibet.