KEY POINTS Meghan Markle is scared to return to Britain, Paul Burrell has claimed

Burrell said some felt Markle stole Prince Harry from them and brainwashed him

Princess Diana's former butler claimed Markle's plan from the start was to own her prince

Meghan Markle wanted to own her prince, according to a former royal butler.

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell joined Dan Wootton on "GB News." They discussed Prince Harry's solo attendance at King Charles' coronation and Markle's absence.

Burrell believed that Markle was scared to face the public, so she decided not to join her husband for her father-in-law's crowning next week.

"I think she was scared of coming back to this country and quite rightly because the people in this country don't like the fact that she's stolen our prince, and she's brainwashed him, blinkered him and tied him down to his California mansion."

Wootton asked Burrell if he believed Markle had changed Prince Harry. Burrell gave an affirmative response.

"I think she has enormous power, and she is a huge, hugely ambitious, and she wanted this from the very beginning," the royal expert added. "She wanted to own her prince, she could never own him while he belonged to the royal family. She could only own him when he left the royal family."

Burrell continued, "And don't forget Dan, when Harry met Meghan, she was 36 years old — a mature woman. His mother was 36 years old when she died. When Meghan whispered in Harry's ear, I think she said something along the lines of 'I want to change to world' [and] Harry heard Diana's voice, not Meghan's."

During their discussion, the "Way We Were: Remembering Diana" author said he never expected Markle to fly to the U.K. for the coronation in the first place. He also said he wasn't convinced about Archie's birthday holding Markle back in California.

"I don't think there's any chance of Meghan ever coming," he said. "I did say a long time ago, he will come alone, and he will leave her behind. I mean to make the excuse that it's the birthday of Archie, well Lilibet celebrated her birthday at Frogmore Cottage, why couldn't Archie? That's just a lame excuse."

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Prince Harry's former biographer, Angela Levin, also made a similar claim about Markle brainwashing Prince William's brother. The British journalist and royal biographer sat down with Wootton for another episode of "GB News," where she discussed his changes.

"Why would these things change? They've gone absolutely round, and I think the whole lot is Meghan," Levin said about Prince Harry's changing statements about the Army and his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla. "He's been brainwashed, and he's been left out to dry. And I think he's taken on everything that she feels and not what he feels."

It wasn't the first time Prince Harry's biographer spoke about the changes in the royal since meeting and marrying Markle.

"When I spent over a year with him, he was terrific! He was positive. He had issues, but they didn't identify him as a victim, and now he seems to have had this terrible brainwash and is the number one victim," the "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" author previously said on "Good Morning Britain."