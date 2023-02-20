Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the dog-themed altcoin Shiba Inu, dropped a new blog offering the latest updates on the status of various projects in the ecosystem, including release details of Shibarium and the struggles and sacrifices they have to make to achieve their goal for the highly-awaited layer-2 scalability solution.

One of the most-asked questions among the Shiba Inu community, more popularly known in the crypto space as the Shib Army, is the release date of Shibarium.

In their latest blog, Kusama failed to provide the specifics related to the public beta launch and release date of Shibarium.

The pseudonymous lead developer is still in stealth mode about the details of the project's release date and instead of revealing the release date, Kusama resorted to their usual answer, "soon."

Despite this, Kusama revealed that Shibarium was the goal last year, but failed to offer an explanation why the project was not able to release according to the team's plan.

Instead, the lead developer shared the struggles and sacrifices they have to make to ensure that Shibarium would be "different, viable for the common ecosystem (and not just scammy projects)."

Kusama also disclosed that they have "sacrificed more than I could have ever expected," and noted that their "work for Shib has disrupted my world so much it has distanced me from my own family because they can't understand why this is my choice or they are frustrated because I can't explain exactly what I do. I can only imagine what my neighbors think."

Kusama also revealed that aside from the "constant barrage" from the community asking about the release date of Shibarium, as well as the "less than kind comments" about their character, they also "faced death threats, extortion, stalking, blatant copying, and all types of other distressing aggression I don't even want to get into."

"Heavy is the head that wears the crown," they say and Kusama's "single-minded intensity" toward Shibarium cost them their mental health, which propelled them to go on "a spiritual journey."

Let's start the week off right. NEW SHIBARIUM BLOG. 2022: The Year of Learning recaps the year and looks forward towards #Shibarium. Read it so you're all caught up. https://t.co/9pueKAAVHt — Shytoshi™ (@ShytoshiKusama) February 20, 2023

To this day, Shibarium has no release date, but Kusama assured the community that after the release of the blog which will discuss what they have "done behind the scenes to prepare the blockchain for public consumption and to keep us all safe, technical aspects," they will "release the intake form and Shibarium Beta," suggesting that the public beta could be just a few days away.

Kusama's latest blog triggered positive market sentiment, despite the that it lacks the specific release date of Shibarium.

This triggered Shiba Inu, the native token of the ecosystem, to spike.

SHIB saw a 3.42% jump over the past 24 hours and was trading up $0.0000136 with a 24-hour volume of $539,679,302 as of 4:54 a.m. ET, based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap.