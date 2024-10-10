A landlord in Washington was arrested for allegedly shooting his tenant in the head with a shotgun.

The incident occurred after tensions escalated between Jeremie Singer, 50, and his tenant. The tenant was said to be living with his family at Singer's Yacolt, Washington, residence.

Days before the shooting, police officers responded to reports of disputes between the two, according to KPTV-TV.

The unnamed victim was said to have returned to the house on October 8 after spending days away from the property to collect some belongings.

Shortly after, at around 8:15 p.m., police were called after Singer reportedly shot the man in the face and chest with a 12-gauge shotgun through the front window.

A family member fled the area and drove the victim to a nearby highway to safely meet with police, according to reports.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with life-threatening injuries. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Singer was taken into custody and is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was being held on $1 million bail, the Columbian reported.