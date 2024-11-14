Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric, is pitching herself to be the next senator to represent Florida as Marco Rubio is set to vacate his seat to become secretary of state.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump, currently co-chair of the Republican National Committee, said, "If I am able to serve, I would love to serve the people of Florida."

"This is my home state now and has been for three years. This is where Eric and I live and truly to have that opportunity, I think would be incredible, and no one knows better than I do the America first agenda or the goals of Donald Trump and the coming four years. So, if I am asked, I would love to consider it, but I have yet to have a conversation with Governor DeSantis," she added.

Ron DeSantis is tasked with filling Rubio's seat, and so far he has given no indication of whether a choice has been made. Asked by Florida Politics about reporting that confirmed Lara Trump as the pick, DeSantis spokesperson Bryan Griffin said that the governor is on a week-long trade mission to Italy and that media will be notified when a decision is made.

Trump officially confirmed Rubio as the nominee on Wednesday night. Should he be confirmed by the Senate, DeSantis will be able to appoint his successor and bypass a special election.

Other prominent figures in Florida politics have been floated as potential picks.

One of them is Ashley Moody, the Florida attorney general. Highly regarded within the GOP, she has worked "hand in glove" with DeSantis for the past years, according to the New York Post, and is among the governor's most enthusiastic supporters.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is another potential possibility, Term-limited in 2026, he is also a seasoned Republican with a strong financial and public administration portfolio. Known for his fiscal conservatism and pro-business policies, Patronis could appeal to both DeSantis' conservative base and business interests in Florida. The Republican is also a big supporter of crypto currency and aligns with DeSanti's wishes to prohibit central bank digital currencies.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, a former television host and influential presence in Florida politics, has reportedly harbored political ambitions of her own. Her close association with Governor DeSantis and public visibility in Florida make her a notable option, though her appointment could also attract scrutiny as a nepotism selection.

Per Florida Politics, DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier has been a pivotal figure in' administration, serving since October 2021. Before his tenure with Governor DeSantis, Uthmeier held positions in the federal government and private sector. His extensive experience in both legal and advisory capacities has made him a trusted and influential member of Governor DeSantis' team.